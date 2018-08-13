Nigeria Deserved Suffering Inflicted By Buhari – Omokri

Published:

Former Presidential New Media aide Reno Omokri has stated that Nigerians needed the suffering President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly inflicted on them.





In a post on his Twitter page, the US based pastor noted that such suffering would teach Nigerians not to vote for someone because of tribe or religion.





Omokri wrote: “Nigeria really needed the suffering Buhari inflicted on us. It is therapy to teach us not to vote for someone because he is of our tribe and religion.





“We are now the world headquarters for extreme poverty. 4 more Buhari years and it will move from extreme to excruciating poverty!”





“@OfficialAPCNg has so pauperised us that all they use to buy our votes are three bulbs of onion and cubes of Maggi! If they are sick, they go to London.





“If you are sick you can jump in the lagoon! With the level of vote buying today, are free and fair elections still possible?” he asked.

Share This