Nigeria Boasts Of The Highest Number Of Poor People In The World - Theresa May

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, says Nigeria has become a home to more poor people than any other nation in the world.





May who spoke on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa, said 87 million Nigerians live below the poverty line of $1 and 90 cents per day.





She said, “Much of Nigeria is thriving, with many individuals enjoying the fruits of a resurgent economy, yet 87 million Nigerians live below $1 and 90 cents a day, making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.”





Speaking further, May said achieving inclusive growth has become a major challenge across the world.





The British Prime Minister stressed that Africa needs to create 50,000 new jobs per day to keep the employment rate at its current levels until 2035.





Her words: “I am unashamed about the need to ensure that our aid program works for the UK.





“Today I am committing that our development spending will not only combat extreme poverty but at the same time tackle global challenges and support our own national interest.





“It is in the world’s interest to see that those jobs are created, to tackle the causes and symptoms of extremism and instability, to deal with migration flows and to encourage clean growth,” she added.

