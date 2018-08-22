NFF Crisis: Dalung Dares Osibanjo In New Statement

Published:





The crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation doesn't seems to be dying down anytime soon, even as the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has stepped in.



This is as Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung appears to be taking the Nigeria Football Federation leadership tussle personal, as he released a statement yesterday, which contradicted the stand of the Federal government of Nigeria, which recognised Amaju Pinnick the president of the NFF.





On Monday, the office of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo issued a release, which authenticated the Amaju lead board in a bid to avoid suspension by the world soccer governing body, FIFA that had threatened to suspend Nigeria by Monday 20 August.





But Dalung said the crisis cannot be wished away with a wave of a finger as it dated back to the time Anthony Kojo Williams was removed from office 20 years ago. "This crisis cannot be solved with a temporary measure or scratched on the surface.





"The intervention of the Vice President should not be viewed as different from an attempt to abate an escalating situation. However, the Minister notes that the matter has a subsisting judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.





"As a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, who took oath of office to protect and defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will prefer to stand with the Rule of Law instead of the opinion of men.





"I want to appeal to Nigerians to remain calm and give support to the NFF Elders Stakeholders Reconciliation Committee which is made up of reputable past Presidents and General Secretaries of the NFF with vast knowledge, experience and competence to resolve this crisis once and for all.”

