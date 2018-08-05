New Method Used By Criminals In Nigeria To Conceal Weapons Exposed

Published:

A Facebook user has called the attention of the authorities to a new method being used to conceal weapons to avoid detection by security operatives.Chris Kehinde Nwandu the Editor In Chief Of CKN News shared a video that shows guns being uncovered from where they were hidden inside grasses. The weapons were well hidden in between the grasses, that it will be impossible to suspect anything was amiss.Sharing the video, CKN called the attention of the Nigerian security authorities, including that of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, so they could see the new way being used to evade detection while transporting weapons.