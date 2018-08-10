New DSS Boss Address First Press Conference, Promise To Review All Illegal Detentions

Published:

Share This

The Acting Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mathew Seiyefa, has promised to review all cases of illegal detention, including the matter of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), and other related human rights violations allegedly carried out by the agency.He also vowed to project national interest and ensure zero tolerance for sectional, group and ethnic interests.Seiyefa stated this Thursday during his maiden media interaction at the DSS Headquarters in Abuja.The new DSS boss who avoided speaking directly about the events that led to the sack of his predecessor, Mr. Lawal Daura, said he would not be intimidated into taking actions that are sectional or personal.He said the promotion of national interest was needed as various interest groups would be competing as the nation approaches 2019 general elections.