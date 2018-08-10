National Assembly To Reconvene Next Week

Published:

The National Assembly would reconvene next week Tuesday, to consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s request of funding the 2019 general election.





Nigeria’s federal legislative arm of government is currently on recess, to resume in September.





But Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yussuff Lasun, said at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday that the lawmakers were willing to ensure that next year’s elections hod smoothly.





President Muhammadu Buhari had in July 2018 said that the 2019 polls would cost about N242.4 billion.





Buhari said in a letter to the National Assembly that the funds be drawn from the 2018 and 2019 budgets.





And the principal officers of the legislative body on Wednesday met with the Chairman of the Independent National and Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, to discuss the funding of the elections and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Share This