National Assembly To Finally Reconvene August 27 Over INEC Budget

Published:





The Joint Committee of the National Assembly on the Independent National Electoral Commission is set to reconvene on August 27 to finish their work on the 2019 INEC budget.





This was made known in a statement on Saturday by the Co-Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif.





The lawmaker stated that after meeting with critical stakeholders in Abuja on Friday, the committee members met behind closed doors and agreed to reconvene on the said date to conclude work on the document.





The statement reads in part: “Sequel to the ongoing consideration of the Independent National Electoral Commission 2019 General Election Budget by the joint committees of the Senate and House of Representatives, the general public is hereby informed that work on the budget is in advanced stage and in line with the mandate issued to the joint committee by the leadership of the National Assembly.





"Equally, the joint committee deliberated on all key attributes of the budget while taking into cognisance the imperative urgency for the budget to be ready in time for the 2019 general election hence, necessitating sacrifice and selflessness from our distinguished and honourable members.





"Furthermore, it is imperative to state here explicitly that, after an audacious session with all critical stakeholders, the joint committee dissolved into executive structure and agreed to resume on 27th of August, 2018, (after Sallah) to consider the harmonised version of the budget report diligently.





"More so, the report of the joint committee will be made available for further and appropriate legislative action in earnest.”The committee had difficulty deciding on whether to consider INEC’s budget of N189bn or the N143bn portion of which President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter to the National Assembly requested the lawmakers to vire from the already appropriated 2018 budget.

Share This