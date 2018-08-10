NASS Invasion: Former DSS DG Acted In Selfish Interest ..IGP Idris

Published:

Share This

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has released a report from findings on the disgraceful event that occurred at the National Assembly facilities on Tuesday the 7th of August where operatives of the Department of State Services barricaded the entrance of the complex, barring lawmakers from entering.In what has been described as a legislative coup by political analysts, the barricade, as claimed by some quarters, was another failed ploy to change the National Assembly leadership.The Director of the DSS, Lawal Daura was subsequently sacked later that day by the acting President Yemi Osinbajo and an investigation was launched to uncover the motives and the actors behind the disgraceful attack on the democratic institution.The IGP’s report, however, has confirmed that the former DSS Director was playing a role orchestrated by “…highly placed politicians to achieve selfish political goals hence his unilateral and unlawful decision to invade the National Assembly Complex…”The report confirms that the former DG did not act on his own stead but was working with some politicians.The report further claims that the sacked DG of DSS was still undergoing interrogation under house arrest in a private property at Garki, Abuja.