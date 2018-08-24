My Wife Wants To Kill Me Because I Couldn't Give Her A Son

Published:

A man identified as Victor Nwobuike escaped death by whiskers after his wife, Mrs. Stella Robert Iwu and her sister, Chioma allegedly attacked him with Broken bottles.According to an eyewitness and Facebook User, Nnamdi Obiakalusi, Chioma Iwu reportedly stabbed Nwobuike Severally as seen in the photos below. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Nwobuike claims that his wife wants him dead over his inability to give her a male child.Victor and Stella have been married for 13 years. He stated;Some last year June, she invited me to a church by name divine majesty prayer ministry at Ijesha Tedo for spiritual counselling.The pastor of the church said that I was possessed by a female demon which he claimed that I had an affair with in Port-Harcourt some years back. The pastor of the church told my wife that I was possessed by a strong female demon, and she was advised by the pastor to divorce me.On the 17th of June 2018 at about 10:30 pm armed kidnappers in the company of my wife came into our home at lekki garden estate Ajah. I was abducted and molested with severe gun buts and barrel injuries and then taken away by four fully armed men wearing police uniform.They took me toward ogombo area of Ajah. On our way, my phone rang in my pocket and it got them panicking. Along the Road they parked the vehicle close to a black Honda car, one of the kidnappers came down and went straight into the parked Honda vehicle, then I looked through the window and noticed that the driver of the Honda vehicle was Mr. Bennet Robert iwu who is my wife's elder brother,then the kidnapper that stepped out of the vehicle came back to our vehicle.My phone was taken away from me and I was seriously rough handled and was thrown by the wayside to die gradually.The case was formally reported to the ogombo police station which is still under investigation, the police compelled Stella to produce the kidnappers or face trial.I spent the next three days at Badu specialist hospital, due to the injury sustained. Some weeks after my wife invited her younger sister, Chioma Blessing Iwu to our home. Four years ago, this Chioma Iwu was sent away from our home because of her wayward lifestyle and bad influence on our two daughters.On the 27th of July 2018 in the evening, I noticed in my room that my valuables, cash, and documents has been stolen. On the morning of 28th July, I asked my wife, Stella, who took away the valuables in my room? she got angry that I am accusing her of stealing.She got into a brawl with me and while I was trying to calm her down she called on her sister Chioma Iwu who was downstairs at the guest room.She came with a broken bottle and started stabbing me all over my body, while my wife held me down. having been stabbed and left to die while my wife looks on, out of fear, she quickly called the police who then appeared at the hospital.That I am alive today was courtesy of an Uber driver, an angel sent by God to ensure that I live. On the issue of a loan of 5 million as purported by my wife, she never gave me any loan and will never because I know who she is.Please let her produce evidence of loan. I am from a noble family and I am bound not to engage myself in certain act, that's the name my wife wanted to tarnish at all cost. The matter was hence transferred to criminal investigation department PANTI Lagos where my wife and her sister blessing were detained for 7 days thereafter where granted bail by Nigeria police. Attached are pictures of Stella iwu nwobike and her sister blessing and also pictures of the dastardly attack on me.