My Interest Is To Promote Africa - Nigeria Singer, Davido

DMW boss and frontline act David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has opened up on his interest in international music collaboration.





In a recent chat in UK the singer said he is only concerned about promoting African entertainment and not really into the “international stuff”.





He said, “To be honest, me, I’m not into this international stuff but I’m really doing it because I’m one of those people pioneering this movement. I have to put a cape on my back and do it for the culture but I always prefer being at home.”





“I like Africa, anywhere in Africa, African countries,” he added.





On the particular African countries he likes, the singer said; “Everywhere, Ghana, Nigeria, Congo, South Africa, Libya, everywhere, it’s amazing.”

