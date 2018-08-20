My Husband Took In South Africa Before Being Flown Back To Switzerland.. Kofi Annan's Wife

Published:

The family and foundation of former UN secretary-general, Kofi Annan, have confirmed his death and provided additional information on his final moments.Kofi Annan died after a short illness in Berne, Switzerland, on Saturday.He was 80. He had reportedly fallen ill while on a trip to South Africa and had been flown back to his Switzerland base for treatment.The late diplomat’s widow, Nane Maria, has revealed to Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, in a phone call that he died peacefully in his sleep.The Kofi Annan Foundation confirmed this in a statement issued on Facebook, adding that Kofi Annan’s children, Ama, Kojo and Nina, were by his side during his last days.“It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness,” the statement said.The foundation called for privacy for Kofi Annan’s family as they mourn and make preparations for his funeral.The former UN secretary-general’s death has stunned and saddened Ghanaians, with many people taking to social media to mourn him.President Akufo-Addo said he was deeply saddened by the death and extended his condolences to the late diplomat’s family.The former president, John Mahama, described Kofi Annan as “a proud son of Ghana and Africa”. “He lived and worked for global peace, security and sustainable development in very challenging times,” he wrote on Facebook.flags across Ghana will fly at half-mast for a week in honour of the late son of the land.Kofi Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001. He was the first black African to lead the UN.A global statesman and a deeply committed internationalist, he fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world.During his distinguished career and leadership of the United Nations he was an ardent champion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law.After stepping down from the United Nations, he continued to work tirelessly in the cause of peace through his chairmanship of the Kofi Annan Foundation and as chair of The Elders, the group founded by Nelson Mandela. He was an inspiration to young and old alike" ~ Online.