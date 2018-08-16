My Husband Loves Sex More Than Food - Wife Tells Oyo Court

Published:

Seven-year-old marriage has been dissolved in a customary court at Iseyin, Oyo state, over high sexual demands by the husband.





The woman identified as Baliki told the court that she wanted to quit the marriage “for the sake of (her) life”.





It was obtained from the court that the woman said her husband’s sexual demands is too high.





She said, “My husband wants to kill me with sex. He demands sex more than he does food; he wants to have sex with me six times in a day before he gets satisfied.





“Arowolo goes to the farm very early in the morning and would not wait for me to bring his lunch, but come home in the afternoon just to have sex twice, before he goes back to the farm and would still make demands when he returns at night.





“Anytime I try to resist him, he will beat me till I surrender. I have decided to quit for the sake of my life. My lord, please dissolve this marriage.”





The husband identified as Arowolo confirmed his wife’s claim but asked the court to plead with her not to end their union.





He said, “I have worked very hard to solve this problem of incessant sex urge to no avail. “The truth is that I can’t cope with life without sex. I can’t work, eat or play; sex is more important to me than anything else in life.





“I have been suffering since she packed out of our house about 10 days ago; I have not been going to work. I have begged her relatives to plead with her on my behalf.”





He also vowed to work on his high libido if she returns but she refused.





After the unsuccessful plea, the court president Adelodun Raheem ended the marriage.





He granted the custody of the six-year-old son to Baliki and ordered Arowolo to pay N2,500 weekly for his welfare.





Source: Vanguard

