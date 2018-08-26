My Father Doesn't Like Politics ...Pete Edochie's Son

Published:





Nigerian actor turned politician Yul Edochie has revealed that his father, veteran actor Pete Edochie does not like politics.





The actor made this revelation when he was quizzed by journalists in Lagos on his father's position on his political ambition.





Yul said, it was difficult to get his father’s blessings because the veteran actor did not welcome the idea of him venturing into politics with open arms.





He said, "My father does not like politics. He did not really like the idea of me venturing into politics but I made him realise that if we are all shying away from politics, who is going to save this country?





"So he just had to give me his support because everybody has been shying away from politics for too long and that is why Nigeria is the way it is. I would say that he is supporting me all the way.”





Yul, also spoke on his fans reaction, especially his female fans to his deep voice which many term his unique selling point.“I hear that a lot of people love my voice but honestly, I do not really know what I sound like,” he said.





Source: Punch

