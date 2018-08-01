My Experience In EFCC Detention - Ekweremadu Speaks

Published:

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu on Tuesday denied owning houses, assests and allegation of money laundering leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Ekweremadu, who arrived the anti-graft agency’s office on Tuesday, was immediately taken in to meet with his interrogators who confronted him on the many choice properties in Nigeria, United States of America and United Arab Emirates, which they claimed were acquired with proceeds of crime while in public office.





The deputy Senate President also claimed the allegations were politically motivated in relation to the 2019 election. But in a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said he had nothing to hide.





He said: “Senator Ekweremadu, however, wishes to state unequivocally that he declared all his assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau as required by law.”

Share This