My Deputy Pocketed N120m As Traveling Allowance In 2017...Gov Ganduje

Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje also expressed dismay over allegation of non-payment of entitlements by the former deputy governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.Ganduje, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, said based on available records, in 2017 alone, the sum of over N120, 000, 000.00 was paid to him as travelling allowance both within and outside the country, while in 2018, over N30, 000, 000.00 was paid to him for various travelling allowances.“Of recent, in July, to be precise, the sum of N7, 409, 575.00 was released to the former deputy governor to travel to the United Kingdom to receive an Honorary Degree from the University of Reading; the sum of N7, 800, 000.00 was also paid as his travelling allowance to Khartoum, Sudan for the convocation ceremony of the University of Africa; for a trip to the United Kingdom for the World Education Forum, the sum of N8, 509, 000.00 was paid to him; while his trip to Saudi Arabia for his daughters’ graduation was also sponsored by the state government, among other privileges extended to him,” said the statement.The statement also dispelled the former deputy governor on allegations that the state government has committed resources to sponsor rally in support of his removal from office, noting that “The gravity of the allegation may prompt the government to take appropriate action. The former deputy governor ought to have landed safely and quietly instead of making unsubstantiated allegations just to draw attention.”The governor said Prof Abubakar hurriedly resigned from his position for fear of impeachment process by the Kano state House of Assembly.