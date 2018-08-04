My Daughter Is My Number One Motivator - Actress, Uche Ogbodo

Published:





Nollywood actress and single mother-of-one Uche Ogbodo has revealed that her daughter has been a strong motivation to the woman she has become.





The actress revealed during an interview, that she never wanted to be a single mother but believes it was in her destiny to birth her daughter.





She also said that “It hasn’t been easy raising my daughter alone, I never ever wished I’d be a single mother because I am a family person and I am someone that has always loved marriage and raising a family.





It’s sad for me; sometimes I cry over it because it is not easy raising my child alone. There were times when my daughter asked me about her father and I don’t know what to tell her.





"It is one of the hardest things I have had to deal with emotionally and psychologically but it has made me stronger. I think it is my destiny to have her; God used her to open another chapter of my life. She is a very strong motivation to who I am now.”





Source: Punch

