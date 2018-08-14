MUSIC ICON gentleman EMMA OGOSI TURNS 76

Published:

Share This

Current generation of music lovers may not truly know him but fr those of us that grew up in the 80s and 90s ,the story and history of the Nigerian music industry will not be complete without a chapter or two being dedicated to Mr Emma Ogosi.A world class producer and musician, he remains one of the best this country has produced .Before the advent of the likes of Don Jazzy,there were Laolu Akins,Jake Solo,Emma Ogosi,Tony Okoroji and a whole lot of them of that generation too many to mention.Emma Ogosi was not only a successful artostee ,he also discovered one of the best female artiste this country has ever produced ,Evi Edna Ogholi (Who later became his wife).Big brother still remains relevant in today's music scene ,he recently released a remix of his evergreen song "Ebe awelem di".Delta State born Emma Ogosi doesn't look a single inch his age.He is one of most regular contributor to this page.Kindly join me in celebrating my boss,an icon and a true son of Africa.God bless you mightily Sir.Tribute By :Amb CKN