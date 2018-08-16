Mushrooms Festival "MUSFEST 18" Holds In Abeokuta 20th September 2018

Published:

The health, nutritional and financial benefits of cultivating various types of edible mushrooms either as a hobby or for profit cannot be over-emphasized. No doubt Nigeria and Nigerians are currently catching the fever of mushroom cultivation.



In view of promoting engagement in this aspect of Agriculture and creating more awareness for it, The Mushroom Development Foundation Nigeria in partnership with Babcock University is joining the rest of the world in celebrating Mushroom Festival for the first time in Nigeria dubbed “MUSHFEST 18’’.



This event is scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September 2018 at Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun State.



This event will bring together all mushroom lovers, growers, buyers, nutritionists, dieticians and industry players under one roof. There will be seminars and hands-on trainings on various aspects of Mushrooms cultivation with participants issued with a Babcock University Certificate of participation. A lot of items will also be on sale at the venue from fresh and dried mushrooms and mushroom products to spawns, growing bags, growing kits and books on mushroom cultivation and spawn production. There will also be paper presentations on researches conducted in Nigeria on various types of mushrooms.



Come September 20th 2018, all roads will be leading to the Mushroom Festival 2018. You must plan to be there is you love mushrooms or want to know more.



To participate, send email to mushfest101@gmail.com

Share This