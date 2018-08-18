Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Today From London Vacation

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria today after his latest vacation.



His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed this on Friday.



Shehu, however, said he could not confirm the exact time the President would arrive the country today.



“The President is expected back in the country tomorrow (Saturday).



“For now, I can’t confirm the exact time he will land but protocol officials will alert us on time ahead so that we can move to the airport to receive him. He will definitely arrive in the country on Saturday.”



Buhari had on August 3 started another round of vacation from Friday during which he remained in London, United Kingdom, throughout.



The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, had in a statement on August 1 said Buhari would be away for 10 working days.



He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be the Acting President during the period.



The statement had read, “President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10- working day holiday from August 3, 2018. In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.



“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.



“President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.”



While the President was away, Osinbajo had sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Lawal Daura, and asked that Mr. Matthew Seiyefa, being the most senior officer, take over in acting capacity.



Daura’s sacking followed the invasion of the National Assembly by officials of the DSS.



Osinbajo had also, while Buhari was away, ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul the Special Anti-Robbery Squad following public outcry over the activities of the police unit.

