Mother Of Four Dies While Procuring Abortion For Pastor Lover

A pastor of the Christ Chosen Church of God known as Ngbeken Elvis, has been arrested for the death of a mother of four children simply identified as Mama Sarah. Mama Sarah, aged 38, died while procuring abortion for the pregnancy she had for Pastor Elvis.

Both of them were said to have been in a secret relationship for over six months. Mama Sarah’s husband resides abroad and has built a house for his family where the late wife and children live at Okhokhugbo community in Egor local government area. She was said to have died at a hospital she was rushed to after the abortion procedure failed.

Pastor Elvis, aged 32, who is currently in police custody said he was suspended from the church over marital issues. He said his wife was in the habit of always fighting him since they got married in December, 2016. Pastor Elvis said the church suspended him because he could not settle problems he had with his wife. What compounded his woes are that Mama Sarah’s husband family are demanding refund of the bride price they paid. They are also saying Pastor Elvis would take care of the burial expenses after performing the marriage rites. Pastor Elvis told reporters that his late lover used to give him N2,000 with which he used to run errands for her.

According to him, “I was just posted to Okhokhugbo branch when I got suspended because of my marriage. I know this Mama Sarah when she was ill. I prayed for her and she promised to reward me. “We started dating but the children were not aware. When one of her daughters wanted to raise suspicion after some neighbours questioned my continued visit to their house, she threatened to throw her out of the house. “She asked me to move into their house three months ago before I could get an apartment and I was staying there.

I am an orphan. I didn’t plan to get into this mess. “She didn’t tell me she was pregnant. I was not aware she went to procure abortion. I am really ashamed. I prayed God to forgive me. I am now remorsed. She used to give me N1000 or N2000 to run errands for her.”

