Mother Of Five Arrested Over The Death Of Lover In Lagos

A 48-year-old mother of five, Mrs Ebere Dike has been arrested in connection with the death of one of her lover, Mr. Otti-Oriekpa Mike, at her apartment in Morogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos. Police Tragedy struck after the deceased, a businessman, stumbled on the woman with another man, identified simply as Samuel, in the apartment he rented for her.

An argument between Mike and his woman’s friend ensued, during which he was said to have angrily left the apartment. Confusion , however sets in moment later, following the discovery of his lifeless body by the side of his vehicle which was parked down stairs. Policemen at Morogbo who were contacted , subsequently arrested the mother of five, from where she was transferred to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Bureau, SCIID, Yaba.

A relative of the deceased, who gave his name simply as Imokwe, said: “My late brother was not leaving with her. They only had a baby girl together aside the five children she had for her former husband. “On that fateful day, he visited her without prior notice, only to find another man with her.” Suspect’s story However, during interrogation, the suspect denied being engaged in physical combat with the deceased. Rather, she explained that he slumped while arguing with his rival. According to her “ he accused me of cheating on him when he saw Samuel, my business partner, with me. He became angry and left the house.

When he got downstairs, he ignited his vehicle but it did not start. “Samuel also became angry with me and charged out of the room. On getting downstairs, he met Mike still battling to fix the car. They started quarreling and in the process, Mike slumped on the spot. Nobody fought with him.” It was gathered that in her earlier statement at Morogbo division, she did not mention Samuel’s name, until she got to SCIID. As at time of writing this report, Samuel’s whereabouts was unknown.

His phone was switched off. To further complicate the issue, the suspect claimed she did not know where Samuel lives. Also, autopsy report revealed that the suspect was hypertensive and had cardiac arrest as at the time he died. There were also no marks of violence on the body. As at Wednesday, the case had been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for advice.

