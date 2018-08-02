Married Man Stabs 20 Year Old Girlfriend To Death 14 Times For Alleged Cheating

Published:

A 20-year-old woman was murdered by her alleged boyfriend in Oval Maidan, Mumbai, India on Monday night.





The police said the accused stabbed Nasreen Umar Shaikh, (pictured) with a knife around 14 times as he suspected her of having an affair.





After murdering her at 9 pm, the suspect Salman Shaikh, went home and after some time spoke to the father of the woman asking him if she had reached home, the police said.





Later, he accompanied the woman’s father to Mumbra, Colaba and Azad Maidan police stations to lodge a missing person complaint.





The police have arrested Shaikh, 28, a resident of Byculla, who works as a delivery boy with Swiggy, a food ordering and delivery platform.





“Salman came in touch with Nasreen Umar Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra, when she was working with Chai Pe Charcha Café in Fort,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.





They were in a relationship for the last three months, said the police, adding that Salman is married and has a son. He helped Nasreen when her father, Umar Mohammed Shaikh – a scrap dealer – was ill, the police said.





For the past some time, he was suspecting Nasreen of having an affair, so on Monday night, he called her to Oval Maidan, said the police.





The two sat there for some time, and later on when they had an argument, Salman stabbed her several times on her stomach and back, and fled the scene.





“After killing her, he went home in Byculla but he could not sleep. He then called Umar and asked him if Nasreen had returned home.





When Umar said no, Salman went to Mumbra and accompanied Umar to Mumbra police station where they wanted to lodge a missing person complaint, but they were directed to the Colaba police station,” said an official from Azad Maidan police station.





When they went to Colaba police station, they were asked to go to Azad Maidan police station as the area where Nasreen worked falls in their jurisdiction. Umar and Salman were walking towards Azad Maidan when they saw a crowd near Oval Maidan, police said.





“We came to know about the body around 6 am on Tuesday, and around 7 am Umar and Salman were walking near Oval Maidan. Umar immediately identified his daughter and claimed the body in GT Hospital where a post-mortem was conducted,” said a police official.





“Later Umar told us that he suspected Salman’s hand in the murder. We examined Salman and found blood on his legs. On questioning, Salman admitted his crime. He told us that he stabbed Nasreen with a knife as he suspected her of having an affair. He said he spent a lot of money on her,” said an official from Azad Maidan police station.





DCP Abhishek Trimukhe of Zone I confirmed that Salman has been arrested. He will be soon produced in court, Trimukhe said.

