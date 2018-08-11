Man Who Trekked From Yola To Abuja For Buhari In 2015 Develops Leg Injury..Visited By Health Minister
Published: August 11, 2018
Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has visited Nigerian man, Abubakar Duduwale, who trekked from Yola to Abuja for the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.
Adewole visited Duduwale, who is currently a patient at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, A
Adamawa as a result of a leg injury, he has developed.
He promised to ensure Duduwale’s full recovery.
