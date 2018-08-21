Man Kills His Two Younger Brothers In Asaba Over Father's Property

Published:

There was pandemonium in the Summit Road area of Asaba, Delta State, following the killing of two boys – Kingsley Nwani and Nwayo Nwani – by their older brother Aniemeka Nwani.



It was gathered on Monday that the suspect had been battling the deceased over property left behind by their late father.



The incident was said to have taken place at a filling station operated by the two brothers, left behind by their late father in Asaba.



Kingsley was said to have died on the spot after the suspect attacked him with a knife.



Nwayo, however, died at a hospital.



A source said, said, “The two victims had been running the filling station before the demise of their father.



“However, the suspect has been asking them to hand over the filling to him being eldest, but they refused. We were surprised that he resorted to attacking them. Kingsley died on the spot, while his younger brother died at a clinic where he was rushed to. The suspect fled immediately he committed the crime.”



The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached, but a source at the state command confirmed the development.

Share This