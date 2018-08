Published:





The man pictured has been declared wanted for allegedly raping his friend's 9-year-old daughter in Surulere area of Lagos.





According to Facebook user, Ebele Umejiaku, the girl is currently hospitalised.





"This guy raped a 9 years old girl in Surulere area and shattered her genitals. She's currently in hospital. Funny enough, he is a close trusted friend of the father of the girl.





Any information about him should be reported to the police."

