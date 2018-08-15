Malaysian Police Arrests Men That Ripped Open Stomach Of Fellow Nigerian In The Asian Country

Published:

Malaysian police have arrested suspected cultists who allegedly ripped out a Nigerian rival cult member intestines in the Asian country



Two of the suspects have been identified as Collins and Izu.



The Malaysian police have arrested some suspected cultists who were involved in the attack of a rival Black Axe member last week in Cheras.





The victim, identified only as Ratty, had his intestines ripped out by the alleged cultists during the attack.The pictures and video have gone viral on social media



He was later rushed to the hospital where he is recovering.



The police arrested the suspects – two of whom were identified as Collins aka Ozodi (Viking National IC) and Izu (Aro Chief Striker) – on Monday, August 13.

Share This