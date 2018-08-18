Less Than 72 Hours To Ban,FIFA Rejects Nigeria's Request For Meeting Over Lingering Crisis

Published:

FIFA has rejected outright Nigeria’s request for reconciliation cum normalisation meeting in Zurich.



Last minute effort being made by Nigeria Football Federation and the Ministry of sports with intent to stop the looming ban.



The latest move is coming barely 48 hours after Ghana succeeded in reaching agreement with FIFA to set up a nomalisation committee to run its affairs and navigate the country’s football federation out of crisis invested waters. But the same cannot be said of Nigeria as FIFA did not only quarrel with the composition of the delegation but noted that going ahead with Nigerian delegation as composed amounted to dictating for the soccer ruling body.



Before the ‘please stay away order’ response from FIFA, a 16-man delegation to be led by the Sports minister Solomon Dalung had hoped to jet off to Zurich for the round table parley.



Also included in the delegation are permanent Secretary Ministry of sports, Olusade Adesola, and two former NFA chairmen, Kodjo Williams and Ibrahim Galadima as well as former General Secretary, Bolaji Ojo-Oba.Also included are the two waring men for the soul of the Glass House Amaju Pinnick and Chris Giwa.



FIFA President, Gianni Infantino is said not to be particularly tickled by the inclusion of both waring parties considering that the Giwa is still under FIFA ban.



Nigeria has till 12noon Monday to sort the crisis out or face the hammer that will not only put football activities in the country on hold but will also see Confederation cup campaigners Enyimba who billed to face Djoliba on Sunday, kiss goodbye to the competition irrespective of the result they get in Bamako.

