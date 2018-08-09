Legislators Will Reconvene If Necessary, Says Saraki

Published:

Chairman of the National Assembly and President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, says the parliament is ready to reconvene if there are pressing national issues requiring the legislature’s attention.Saraki said this while fielding questions from journalists at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.There have been calls from the Presidency for the Assembly to reconvene to approve funds for the 2019 general elections, as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 24.The Presidency is also saying that there are other urgent matters needing the lawmakers’ attention, which, if not treated, could affect the country adversely.The Assembly commenced its annual recess on July 24, to resume on September 25 in line with its calendar.Saraki, however, said it was difficult to understand why the nation would shut down because the National Assembly was on recess.He said that the Assembly adjourned two days before the scheduled date, but it ensured that the Electoral Bill was passed.Saraki said that the bill was the only pending issue before the Assembly and that it was passed before the lawmakers commenced their recess.On the request for more funds for the Independent National Electoral Commission, he said it was amazing that people were not asking why INEC did not submit its request until the lawmakers embarked on recess.He said from January through June, the lawmakers were on ground and that nobody from the Executive made any request of additional funds for the INEC.Saraki said that in the interest of the country, the leadership of the Assembly would meet with INEC, adding, “and if there is need to reconvene, the legislators will.”According to him, the plan of the Assembly before security agents barricaded its entrance on Tuesday, preventing it from holding a meeting, was to attend to urgent issues.He said that the Assembly “wants free and fair elections and allegations claiming that the institution is trying to sabotage INEC are not true.”On the blockade of the Assembly Complex, Saraki said it was at times like that that the legislature played its role in fighting for democracy and the rule of law.He said the Assembly would continue to ensure that security agencies played their roles, which were “to protect us and not to attack us.”(NAN)