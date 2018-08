Published:

The Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State has sacked a lecturer from the Department of Geology over an alleged case of sexual harassment.





The University Council’s 131st meeting approved the dismissal of the lecturer.





The alleged sexual harassment was against a female student in the department.





The Council has also approved the withdrawal of 13 students for poor academic performance.





All the affected students, except one, are Masters’ students.

