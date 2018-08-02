Lawmakers Raise Alarm On Alleged Attempt To Impeach Saraki

Published:

Share This

Members of the house of representatives in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have raised the alarm over an alleged plan to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki “through the back door”.The lawmakers said some All Progressives Congress (APC) senators were plotting to invade the senate chamber and impeach Saraki .Saraki defected from the APC to the PDP on Tuesday, after the party (PDP) had gained massive following in the senate.The APC, however, still leads with majority lawmakers in the red chamber.Addressing journalists at the national assembly complex, Chukwuka Onyema, chairman of the PDP caucus and deputy house minority leader, said the lawmakers learnt the senators were plotting to carry out the act in connivance with security agencies.“The aim of their invasion in the senate while senators are on recess is to come and sit illegally when everybody is out on recess is to impeach the senate president,” Onyema said.“We also have it on good authority that they are planning to come back this night and tomorrow morning aided by security forces.“We might think they want to take over the senate but that’s not what they want to do. They want to truncate this democracy of ours.“But we the PDP caucus have decided to stay here to keep vigil and wait to see what is going to happen tonight and tomorrow night.”Both chambers of the national assembly are currently on recess which is expected to end in September.