Lalong Applauds President Buhari

The Government and people of Plateau State with a deep sense of appreciation salute the President, Commander in Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari, for fulfilling promises made to the Nigerian electorate.





Plateau State is indeed a testimony of Mr. President's integrity as his word is his bond.





On 8th March 2018, Gov Simon Lalong placed a request for the dualization of Abuja-Jos road to the President during his 2-day working visit to Plateau State.





The President in his remarks promised to consider the request.





On 8th August 2018, the Federal Executive Council approved the construction of a dual carriage road from Abuja, passing through Akwanga to Jos and then Bauchi to Gombe.





On that memorable visit, President Buhari commissioned road projects completed by Gov Simon Lalong including the Marraaba-Jama'a expressway, Miango-junction/lowcost/Rafiki road network with spur at Domkat Bali road, as well as the Secretariat junction overhead bridge.





We specifically thank President Buhari for the on going road projects in





Pankshin, Taphin, Tambar Sara-kal, Gindiri road. Also under construction is the Sharam, Ballang road linking Plateau with Bauchi state through Tafawa Balewa.





Barely a fortnight ago, FEC approved N192 million for the completion of the Mangu regional water scheme.





Governor Simon Lalong's strategic engagement with the Federal Government and its agencies is yielding the desired dividends.





Mr. President, by your actions, the government and people of Plateau state reaffirm their unalloyed loyalty and support to the success your administration.

