Lagos Police Commissioner Deploys Additional 1000 Men For Sallah

Published:

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Imohimi Edgal, has directed the deployment of additional 1000 policemen for the upcoming Eid El Kabir holiday to boost the number of men designated for that purpose in the Command's Operations Order.This is to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebration through effective coverage of the prayer grounds, holiday spots and the neighbourhoods.In addition, specialised units like the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), the Canine section (Police dogs), the Airsurpport unit, Marine police and the Mounted troops (Horsemen ), have been activated and sufficiently mobilised to guarantee security during the holidays.The CP assures Lagosians that the Command is committed to their security before, during and after the holiday. He wishes Muslim faithfuls happy Eid El Kabir celebration and admonishes the city dwellers to be security conscious and enjoy moderately during the holiday.