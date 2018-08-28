Lagos PDP Chairman Defects To APC Few Days After Release From Custody Over Alleged Involvement In Murder

Published:

Chairman of the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, has dumped the opposition party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Addressing some party members at his office yesterday in Lagos, Salvador said the former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, frustrated him out of the party.



He said no few than 15,000 party members would move with him to the APC, noting that he could no longer be in the same party with George.



The former Lagos PDP chieftain maintained that George was the problem of the party, stressing that he framed him up over the slain chieftain of the party, Adeniyi Aborishade.



He said: “I am not happy that I am leaving the party. But since they don’t appreciate my efforts, I have to move to where my efforts will be recognised.



“The PDP National Chairman and other party chieftains at the national level have been calling me to discourage me from leaving, but there is no going back. I have to take my people to where they will make progress, so the APC is the only party that can guarantee this.”



In his reaction, George said the party was not in crisis in Lagos State, but added that Salvador was free to move to any party.



He said Lagos PDP remains united, irrespective of the position of the minority in the party.



The former Deputy National Chairman said Salvador’s decision to move to another party was instructive, given the investigation about his alleged involvement in the murder of Aborishade.



He said: “Why is it now that the man is moving to another party? Why did he not provide security at the venue PDP was meeting when Adeniyi Aborishade was attacked and murdered?



“Those who are alleging that I am the cause of the crisis in Lagos are out of their minds. There is no crisis in Lagos; we are united in our resolve to advance the cause of the party.”



George said the killing of Aborisade was unfortunate. He called on party members to support the deceased family to overcome the pains.



He said the party would not relent in the efforts to get justice for the slain politician who was killed on July 21.



He said: “There is something terribly disturbing about our justice system. The rule of law is now being distorted, savaged, abused, treated with contempt, trampled upon with callous indifference.



“There is palpable uncertainty everywhere as no one is sure when and how right prevails over the festering wrongs, and how and the scale of justice prevails in sweeping latitude.



“Without the strict adherence to the sacrosanct largeness of the rule of law, without the natural guidance of the enlightened spectacle of societal thematic truth, we are all endangered, democracy itself becomes wobbly, teeters upon the cliffhanger of ruin.



“But this should never happen. We must all defend and protect this hard earned democracy. We can’t fold our hands and pretend a stoic indifference, while the normative essence of the democratic order is gradually being trampled and dragged in the mud.”





Mr Salvador was recently released from Prison custody after being detained with others over alleged involvement in the death of a Local Government Chairman of the Party in the State

