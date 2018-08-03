Friday, 3 August 2018

Lagos Pastor Blasts Nigerian Comedians

Published: August 03, 2018

Lagos based pastor, Yomi Kasali, has berated Nigerian comedians for always taking a jab at pastors whenever they are out performing.

While preaching in his church recently, the clergyman said a comedian that cannot perform without mocking or throwing jabs at pastors has a problem. 

He also berated other clergymen for organizing comedy shows in their churches. He said the day a christian laughs at a comedian cracking a joke abusing God or men of God, then such a person is no longer a christian

