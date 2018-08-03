Lagos Pastor Blasts Nigerian Comedians

Published:

Lagos based pastor, Yomi Kasali, has berated Nigerian comedians for always taking a jab at pastors whenever they are out performing.





While preaching in his church recently, the clergyman said a comedian that cannot perform without mocking or throwing jabs at pastors has a problem.





He also berated other clergymen for organizing comedy shows in their churches. He said the day a christian laughs at a comedian cracking a joke abusing God or men of God, then such a person is no longer a christian

Share This