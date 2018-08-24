Lagos-bound Ship With Dangerous Cargo Held In South Africa

Published:





A Lagos–bound Russian ship has been detained by South African police after a tip-off about an allegedly illegal cargo of weaponry on board.





It was learned that the ship was on a voyage from Tulear, Madagascar, to Lagos, Nigeria.





According to reports, authorities discovered the alleged contraband on Sunday at Ngqura, a terminal near Port Elizabeth.





Security checks on the vessel revealed arms and explosives believed to be illegal in 20 containers, local media report.





CKN News understands that while authorities have confirmed the vessel’s arrest, they have not described the nature of its cargo.





But sources familiar with the investigation told the Herald that the ship is carrying explosives and arms worth about $3.5 million.





Tandi Lebakeng, the manager for the Port of Ngqura, told a local News firm that the vessel has “dangerous cargo on board.”





The detained ship had sailed since May from Ust-Luga, Russia, Baltic sea, visiting India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Mozambique and Tanzania ports prior to its arrival in South Africa.





"We are not prepared to divulge details pending a thorough assessment,” said Brig. Hangwani Mulaudzi, a spokesperson for South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

