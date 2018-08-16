Lady Who Allegedly Killed Son Of Former PDP National Chairman Names New Baby After Late Husband

Published:

Maryam Sanda, the lady accused of stabbing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, to death at their home in Abuja last November, has named her new born baby boy after his late father.





Maryam who was pregnant when she committed the crime, gave birth to a son about a week ago. The naming ceremony of the baby was done yesterday Tuesday August 14th.





Maryam was granted bail when it was discovered that she was pregnant and there were no facilities to take care of her at Suleja prison.





The baby boy was named Bilyaminu, after his deceased father.





Bilyaminu, was the son of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Haliru Bello-Muhammed.

