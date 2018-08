Published:





"God save me from this accident were 4 died many with broken legs and arms but I came without stain. Help me thank this Great God."



Modesta Ukandu Posted"God save me from this accident were 4 died many with broken legs and arms but I came without stain. Help me thank this Great God."

Share This

A lady that goes by the name Modestus Ukandu has taken to social media to narrate how she escaped death in an accident that claimed four lives .Her Post