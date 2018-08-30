KTT Speaks On Chances Of Clinching PDP Presidential Ticket

Published:

Share This

PDP presidential hopeful Tanimu Turaki has spoken on his chances of clinching the ticket of the amongst the arrays of the Presidential aspirants.Hear him"KTT CHANCES OF CLINCHING PDP’S MANDATE“My chances are very high and as bright as you can imagine. What I have going for me is my integrity, credibility, experience, education, knowledge, age, dynamism and courage, the capacity to build bridges across the country and above all, the fear of God. People who know me from the ordinary Nigerian to the highly placed know that I am well tested and can be trusted with power.” ~ ~ KTT