Kogi East Constituents Blast Senator Atai Aidoko For Giving Stolen MDG Items

These are not the best of times for the embattled Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District,

Atai Aidoko as his constituents are currently bitter with him.

The people of the district are at loggerheads with the politician for hoarding Keke Napep, motocycles, sewing machines and grinding machines which were meant for their empowerment under the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) but which were cornered by Sen. Aidoko, who is seeking re-election.

Sources squealed to us that the politician has just released the hoarded motocycles and other materials because of the 2019 elections.

Sources said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senator had warehoused the materials running into billions of naira instead of giving them out to constituents, which is why the sudden release is raising more questions than answers.

Members of the Senate are allowed to nominate projects in their constituents in alignment with MDG goals but funds meant for such projects are often diverted into buying give-aways like motocycles, sewing machines, grinding machines, which are then used as bait when elected representatives are due for re-election

We gathered that the senator kept the materials with the intention of using them as bait to entice delegates in the party’s convention because he had nothing else to point to as major contribution to the welfare of the people of Kogi State.

A constituent from Kogi East Senatorial District said

“I wander why the senator is sharing these items now when in the last four years he had not done anything for his people. Kogi East voters are now wiser and would do what they have to do at the PDP primaries in September to choose someone who will truly have their interest at heart.” He lamented.

