Kofi Anan Burial Slated For 13th September In Ghana

The remains of the formal Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr. Kofi Annan will arrive at the Accra International Airport on September 10, 2018 at 4 pm.



He will be buried in a state ceremony on September 13, Ghana’s Minister for Information designate, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed yesterday at a press conference to announce the activities for the burial of the former UN chief in Accra.



The remains of the late Kofi Annan will be escorted by his wife, children and some UN officials, who will be received with a brief ceremony led by President Nana Akufo Addo and the Ghana Armed Forces.



According to the itinerary, on Tuesday, September 11, the general public will file past the remains of the formal Secretary-General of the United Nations.



According to the programme, on Wednesday, September 12, dignitaries, including recognised chiefs, Members of Parliament and Ministers of State will file past the body.



There will be a burial service for the late Annan on Thursday, September 13 at the Accra International Conference Centre at 9 am. It will be attended by UN officials, Heads of State, diplomatic delegations and the general public.



The late UN chief will be laid to rest with full military honours and 17 gun salutes at a private burial ceremony, midday at the Military Cemetery in Accra, Nkrumah said.

