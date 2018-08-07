Kidnapper Dozes Off At Victim's House After Taking Hard Drug

Published:

A suspected kidnapper, who wanted to kidnap a pharmacy owner, slept off as a result of tramadol he took before the operation.



The Ondo State Police Command said the incident took place in Owo town , Ondo State, on Sunday, adding that as of Monday, the suspect was still sleeping due to the effect of the drug.





Parading the unconscious suspect at the command headquarters in Akure, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph, explained that the suspect and his gang members had invaded a pharmacy in Owo to kidnap the owner.



Joseph said the three-man gang stormed the store with a gun, but the victim raised the alarm and escaped through the back door.



The PPRO said, “After failing to abduct their target, the hoodlums fled, but one of them stumbled because he was not active again due to the effect of the tramadol he had taken.



“The suspect has been sleeping for more than 24 hours after his arrest while a 400mg tablet of tramadol was found in his pocket. “



The police spokesman said the suspect would be charged to court after regaining consciousness.



