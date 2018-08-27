Kidnapped Wife Of Murdered Kaduna Pastor Released After Paying N500,000 Ransom

Published:

The abducted wife of the murdered Kaduna Reverend, Mrs. Talatu Akuchi, has regained her freedom Saturday night after payment of N500, 000 as ransom.



Mrs Talatu was abducted six days ago by the kidnappers who killed her husband Reverend Hosea M. Akuchi at the Nasara Baptist Church, Guguwa near Rigasa in Kaduna.



The kidnappers had earlier demanded for a ransom of N5million but accepted N500,000 after negotiations and pleas.



A family source said, “Mrs. Talatu was released to us on Saturday night. She is presently taking medication in the hospital.”



On whether ransom was paid or not, he said, “Yes, we paid N500,000 before we could secure her release. It is quite unfortunate that a woman who is supposed to be mourning her husband was kept in captivity for about a week by some wicked elements who killed her husband.”



He said government needs to do more to ensure security of lives and properties across the country.



When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed that Mrs. Talatu has been released unhurt but said the police were not aware whether ransom was paid or not.

