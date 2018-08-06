Kidnapped Kaduna Islamic Cleric, Sons Regain Freedom

Published:





Malam Ahmad Garko, an Islamic preacher in Kaduna, and his two sons, regained freedom at about 6.30 pm on Sunday from their kidnappers, police in the state have said.





The Islamic preacher was abducted on 2 August while working in his farm in Maguzawa village in Igabi area of Kaduna state.





Spokesman for the force DSP Mukhtar Aliyu said two suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction.





"The two suspects are under investigation and the other suspects are under our trail,” he said.





"No ransom was paid as far as I know. He was released unhurt and he has reunited with his family.”

