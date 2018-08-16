Kaduna Speaker Declares Seat Of His Decamped Deputy Vacant

Published:

Speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Hon. Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya, has declared vacant, the seat of his former deputy, John Audu Kwaturu following his defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.He also declared vacant, the seat of one other member, Junaid Yakubu.The speaker premised his declaration on ground that the two members decamped from the APC where isn’t any wrangling in the party.The declaration happened as the governor, Nasir ElRufai was within the corridor awaiting invitation for the presentation of the 2019 budget.The former deputy speaker dumped the APC for the PDP last week and resigned his position as deputy speaker of the Assembly on Tuesday.Honouable Kwaturu is representing Kachia constituency, while Junaid Yakubu is representing Kudan Constituency.