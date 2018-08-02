JUST IN:PDP HOUSE OF REPS MEMBERS STOP APC SENATORS FROM GAINING ENTRANCE TO CHAMBER TO IMPEACH SARAKI

Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that these members of House of Representatives this morning allegedly thwarted an attempt by some APC Senators who arrived the Chambers this morning to impeach the Senate President.





The Members who include Hon Onyema Chukwuka,Hon Chidoka etc seen in this picture this morning said the Senators arrived as early as 5am trying to gain entrance into the chambers bu t were repelled by the PDP House of Reps Members but they have vowed to regroup with security forces to come back..





Watch video of Their Press Conference Here

http://ow.ly/Fk5v101bQyJ



