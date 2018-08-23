JUST IN: Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi Meets Yinka Aiyefele In Government House

Published:





CKN News can authoritatively report that the Executive governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi has just ended a close meeting with popular gospel act, Yimka Aiyefele at the state house, Ibadan.





This was disclosed to CKN News by a reliable source from the camp of the singer, "We just left a meeting with the Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi at the Governor's office. The meeting was facilitated by a guber aspirant, Joseph Tegbe" David Ajiboye said.





It will be recalled that this medium had reported the demolition of the singer's music house, which also host his radio station. The demolition which was ordered by the Oyo State government was carried out on Sunday.





As at the time of filing this report, details of the meeting is yet to be made public.





