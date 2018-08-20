JUST IN: Buhari Meets Security Chiefs Behind Closed-door

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the nation’s security chiefs behind close doors concerning security challenges facing the country.





The meeting which started at 11.25am, was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Buhari, who returned to the country on Saturday after a 10-working-day holiday in London, sent a letter to the National Assembly, informing the lawmakers of his resumption as President upon the completion of his 10-working-day leave.





The agenda of the meeting is not clear as at the time of filing this report.





Details Later…

Share This