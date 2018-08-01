Judge Escapes Death In Court After Sentencing Kidnapers To Death

Published:

A mild drama erupted in court in Akwa Ibom State when kidnappers from Rivers State, created a scene in an open court after they were sentenced to death. The convicts, who immediately became furious soon after the maximum sentence was passed on them, charged toward the judge, Justice Okon Okon, who had to escape death by the whiskers. The convicts also threatened to kill the state government prosecutor for seeing through the conviction.

