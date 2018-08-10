I've Dedicated My Soul To Satan Because He Is Far Better Than God - Man Declares

Published:

A young Nigerian man is trending after he said he has dedicated his soul to the devil and even compared him to God.





Udummiri Nwakalu wrote: "I dedicate my soul to Satan because he is far better than God. Devil I love you so much and can never stop working for you, bringing more Christians to your kingdom and initiating them in our coven because the end time is near."





After evangelizing for the devil, Nwakalu got some messages inbox from a young man who says he is also willing to sell his soul to the devil for earthly riches.





A search through Nwakalu's Facebook page shows that he's been trying to win souls for the devil for a long time.





In a post shared last year, he praised the devil, writing: "The devil has been kind to me, those who serve God are like dry stick that will soon be consumed by fire."

