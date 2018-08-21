IPOB Women Remanded In Prisons As Court Denies Jurisdiction To Grant Them Bail

Published:

A Magistrate Court sitting in Owerri, has denied the jurisdiction to grant Bail to IPOB Women who were arrested by the Imo State Police Command on the 17th Of August 2018.

The activists are faced with Ten Count charges, which includes;

(i)Treason

(ii)Terrorism and other baseless charges.

Recall that massive number of unarmed IPOB Women, who exercised their human right to Freedom of assembly on the 17th Of August 2018 as enshrined in the Nigeria #Constitution, were molested, assaulted and arrested by the #Nigeria combined Force Team.

The Women were not only detained for more than 24hours without trial, but denied proper medical attention.

This resulted to a #Pregnant #Woman, bleeding and a Woman slumped in the court premesis.

Aged Women within the age of 60 and above, were also detained, assaulted and denied proper medical attention, by their Family members.

There was peaceful demonstration in the court, as Women stripped naked and refused the security agents from transferring the Women to Prison custody.

Women were sighted crying and raining curses on the Nigeria Government, in reaction to the illegal detention of the Women.

IPOB Legal Team are processing the Bail Application, which will filed before a High Court.

Court adjourns the matter, to 3rd Of September 2018.

Share This